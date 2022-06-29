Listen Live

$1000 Minute June 29 5pm

By $1,000 Minute, Amy
  1. What was the name of Jennfier Aniston’s character in the TV series ‘Friends’?

(Rachel Green)

  1. What type of animal is Moby Dick?

(Whale/Sperm Whale)

  1. Name the potato chip brand whose mascot has a moustache and a red bow tie. 

(Pringles)

  1. What is the more common name for the ‘Aurora Borealis’?

(Northern Lights)

  1. TRUE OR FALSE: An owl can rotate its head 360 degrees.

(FALSE – Approx. 270 degrees)

  1. Braille is the name of the writing system used for blind people. SPELL: Braille.

(B R A I L L E)

  1. How many Canadian teams play in the NBA?

(1 – Toronto Raptors)

  1. A person who studies fossils and prehistoric life is known as a what?

(Palaeontologist)

  1. A word, phrase, or sequence that reads the same backward as it does forward, is called a what?

(Palindrome)

  1. Which Netflix TV Series will be releasing the Season 4 Part 2 Finale this Friday?

(Stranger Things)

