$1000 Minute June 29 5pm
What was the name of Jennfier Aniston’s character in the TV series ‘Friends’? (Rachel Green) […]
- What was the name of Jennfier Aniston’s character in the TV series ‘Friends’?
(Rachel Green)
- What type of animal is Moby Dick?
(Whale/Sperm Whale)
- Name the potato chip brand whose mascot has a moustache and a red bow tie.
(Pringles)
- What is the more common name for the ‘Aurora Borealis’?
(Northern Lights)
- TRUE OR FALSE: An owl can rotate its head 360 degrees.
(FALSE – Approx. 270 degrees)
- Braille is the name of the writing system used for blind people. SPELL: Braille.
(B R A I L L E)
- How many Canadian teams play in the NBA?
(1 – Toronto Raptors)
- A person who studies fossils and prehistoric life is known as a what?
(Palaeontologist)
- A word, phrase, or sequence that reads the same backward as it does forward, is called a what?
(Palindrome)
- Which Netflix TV Series will be releasing the Season 4 Part 2 Finale this Friday?
(Stranger Things)