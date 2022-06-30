$1000 Minute June 30 5pm

How many States are there in the USA?

(50)

2. Which American City has the nickname ‘Sin City’?

(Las Vegas)

3. The Cat in the Hat’s Hat is two colours, red and what?

(White)

4. In the Harry Potter series, what are ‘non magical’ people referred to as?

(Muggles)

5. The Muppet bear who is best known for his ineffective stand up comedy skills is named?

(Fozzie the Bear)

6. Jill is fostering 8 puppies and has to cut their nails. How many nails will she have to cut?

(32)

7. What is the Name of Homer Simpsons mustached neighbor?

(Ned Flanders)

8. SPELL: Language.

(L A N G U A G E)

9. What Colour is a Canadian $100 bill?

(Brown)

10. What was the Mario Brothers Profession?

(Plumbers)