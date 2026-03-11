$1,000 Minute March 11th, 2026
Published March 11, 2026
- What number was Lighting McQueen in Pixar's "Cars" franchise? (95)
- When you order a Big mac at McDonald's, what garnish in on top of the bun? (Sesame Seeds)
- The Lawn Mower, Sprinkler and Running Man are all types of what? (Dance Moves)
- What nickname is given to the golden statue awarded at the Academy Awards? (Oscar)
- Which French designer is famous for making the little black dress a timeless fashion staple? (Coco Chanel)
- How many more sleeps until it's St Patrick's Day? (6)
- On what continent would you find the Amazon rainforest? (South America)
- In Winnie the Pooh, what was the name of the melancholic donkey? (Eeyore)
- In Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, what is Romeo's family name? (Montague)
- Which planet is known as the red Planet? (Mars)
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement
Amp up your workday!
Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mixListen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming Concerts
Advertisement
Advertisement