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$1,000 Minute March 13th

$1,000 Minute
Published March 13, 2026
By Logan Wright

1. Chad Kroeger is the front man for which group?

Nickelback

2. Tonight Canada will face off against this powerhouse country in the Baseball World Classic quarter finals?

The USA

3. In the horror movie franchise Friday the 13th, what is the name of the masked killer?

Jason Vorhees (Jason is ok)

4. What product is Orville Redenbacher famous for making?

Pop Corn

5. Ray Charles, Britney Sears, and Beyoncé were at one time spokespeople for this product?

Pepsi

6. In the nursery rhyme Mary Had a Little Lamb, where did the lamb follow Mary to specifically?

To School

7. This colorful and giggly dessert is a staple on most hospital menus. What is it?

Jello

8. What scientific instrument is used to view objects that are too small to be seen with the naked eye?

Microscope 

9. Travis Kelce announced that he won't be retiring and will be returning for a 14th season with this NFL team?

Kansas City Chiefs

10. When I order Calamari at a restaurant what type of seafood am I eating?

Squid 

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