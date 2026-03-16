$1,000 Minute March 16, 2026

1. What is the airport code for Toronto's Pearson International Airport?



YYZ

2. What movie won best picture last night at The Oscars?



One Battle After Another

3. When a tree is about to fall during logging, what warning word is traditionally shouted?



Timber

4. What are the videos you watch on Instagram called?



Reel

5. In the Looney Tunes, what was the name of the rootin' tootin' cowboy?



Yosemite Sam

6. In the card game Hearts, what single card, other than hearts themselves, is worth penalty points?



The Queen of Spades

7. At a gas station, what do you use to clean your windshield?



Squeegee

8. What nickname was given to the smaller 7 inch vinyl records?



45s

9. What type of watercraft is narrow, closed-decked, and propelled using a double-bladed paddle?



Kayak

10. What sweet and salty treat is popular at baseball games and is even included in the song Take Me Out To The Ball Game?



Cracker Jacks