$1000 Minute: Monday, April 13th

1) Who won the Green Jacket at the Masters Tournament this past weekend?

Rory McIlroy





2) Which car manufacturer sells the Odyssey Minivan?

Honda





3) Which famous rapper's legal name is Marshall Mathers?

Eminem/ Slim Shady







4) What party game involves bouncing a ping pong ball across a table to land in your opponent’s cups?

Beer Pong







5) Cerulean is a shade of what Primary Colour?

Blue







6) Who is the mastermind behind Saturday Night Live, and the subject of a new movie being released in theatres on April 17th?

Lorne Michaels (Movie is called Lorne)







7) Which month contains the most letters in its name?

S E P T E M B E R = 9 letters





8) How many inches are in 6 and a half feet?

78







9) What chocolate bar is made with sweet coconut covered in chocolate and is known as “a taste of paradise?

Bounty









10) 2) Who is leading the Best of 7 series between the Barrie Colts and Ottawa 67's?

COLTS