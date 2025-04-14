$1000 Minute: Monday, April 14th
Published April 14, 2025
By Charlie
- Alex Ovechkin surpassed Wayne Gretzky as the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer. What number does he wear?
8 (hence the nickname the Gerat 8)
- If a hockey game starts at 7:30 PM and has three 20-minute periods with two 15-minute intermissions, how long is the actual game?
60 Mins
- What animated TV family lives at 742 Evergreen Terrace?
The Simpsons
- Which KOOL FM singer is known for hits like "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" and "You're Still the One"?
Shania Twain
- Poutine is made of fries, cheese curds, and what other ingredient?
Gravy
- What year did Canada officially become a country?
1867
- What car company makes and sells the Integra?
Acura
- What is 15% of 200?
30
- What is the Main ingredient in Guacamole?
Avocado
- What is the name of the hobbit played by Elijah Wood in The Lord of the Rings?
Frodo Baggins
