$1000 Minute: Monday, April 15th

In the story of the 3 Little Pigs, what did the pigs say when the wolf demanded to be let in?

Not by the hairs on our/my chinny chin chin!

What time is 6:38 pm Military Time?

18:38

What is the name of the Simpsons Pet Dog?

Santas Litle Helper

The Snare, Bass and Tom’s are all part of what musical Instrument?

Drum Set (Drums)

He is Big Bird’s best friend on TV’s Sesame Street.

Mr. Snuffleupagus or Snuffy

What flavour was the original outer coating of a creamsicle?

Orange

If I had a rectangle that was 12 inches long and 4 wide high what is the total area of my rectangle?

48 inches squared (squared needs to be included only if it’s the difference between winning and losing the $1,000)

Kool FM Artist Camila Cabello used to be a member of this all-girl group

Fifth Harmony

What is the name of the bridge that connects New Brunswick to Prince Edward Island?

The Confederation Bridge

“They’re Great” was the slogan for which breakfast cereal.

Frosted Flake