$1000 Minute: Monday, April 15th
- In the story of the 3 Little Pigs, what did the pigs say when the wolf demanded to be let in?
Not by the hairs on our/my chinny chin chin!
- What time is 6:38 pm Military Time?
18:38
- What is the name of the Simpsons Pet Dog?
Santas Litle Helper
- The Snare, Bass and Tom’s are all part of what musical Instrument?
Drum Set (Drums)
- He is Big Bird’s best friend on TV’s Sesame Street.
Mr. Snuffleupagus or Snuffy
- What flavour was the original outer coating of a creamsicle?
Orange
- If I had a rectangle that was 12 inches long and 4 wide high what is the total area of my rectangle?
48 inches squared (squared needs to be included only if it’s the difference between winning and losing the $1,000)
- Kool FM Artist Camila Cabello used to be a member of this all-girl group
Fifth Harmony
- What is the name of the bridge that connects New Brunswick to Prince Edward Island?
The Confederation Bridge
- “They’re Great” was the slogan for which breakfast cereal.
Frosted Flake