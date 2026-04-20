$1000 Minute: Monday, April 20th
Published April 20, 2026
By Charlie
- True or False the Barrie Colts have punched their ticket to the Conference Finals?
TRUE
- What animal is found on a Canadian Quarter?
Caribou/reindeer
- In Sports the MIP award is giving to whom?
Most Improved Player
- What Spirit is traditionally used in a Dark and Stormy Cocktail?
Dark Rum (Rum is accepted)
- What are the names of the trouble makers in Dr Suess' Cat in the Hat?
Thing 1 and Thing 2
- When playing Texas Hold Em Poker, how may cards are dealt to each player?
2
- If Charlie said she was getting some "ink", what is she getting?
A Tattoo
- Which Looney Tune characters is known for saying "Suffering Succotash"?
Sylvester the Cat
- What animated spokesperson is famous for bursting through walls yelling “Oh yeah!”
The Kool Aid guy/man
- In what year did Christopher Columbus journey across the Atlantic Ocean and land in the “New World"?
1492
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