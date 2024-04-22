$1000 Minute: Monday, April 22nd!
How did you do today?
- What sound does a Donkey make?
hee-haw (would also accept Bray)
- This Kool FM Artist released a double album called The Tortured Poets Department last Friday?
Taylor Swift
- This Muppet played the drums in Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem.
Animal
- Spell Occurrence
O-C-C-U-R-R-E-N-C-E
- What ball is used in table tennis?
A Ping pong Ball
- What daytime soap opera intro begin with this popular Saint Augustine quote “Like sands through the hourglass”?
Days of Our Lives
- Who is Princess Leia’s brother?
Luke Skywalker
- If it rained 26 mm every day of the week how many millimeters of rain fell in total ?’
182 mm
- A dried grape is called a what?
Raisin
- What kind of dog was Beethoven in the Beethoven movies?
St Bernard