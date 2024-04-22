Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Monday, April 22nd!

How did you do today?

By $1,000 Minute
  1. What sound does a Donkey make?

hee-haw (would also accept Bray)

  1. This Kool FM Artist released a double album called The Tortured Poets Department last Friday?

Taylor Swift

  1. This Muppet played the drums in Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem.

Animal

  1. Spell Occurrence

O-C-C-U-R-R-E-N-C-E

  1. What ball is used in table tennis?

A Ping pong Ball

  1. What daytime soap opera intro begin with this popular Saint Augustine quote “Like sands through the hourglass”?

Days of Our Lives

  1. Who is Princess Leia’s brother?

Luke Skywalker  

  1. If it rained 26 mm every day of the week how many millimeters of rain fell in total ?’

182 mm

  1. A dried grape is called a what?

Raisin 

  1. What kind of dog was Beethoven in the Beethoven movies?

St Bernard  

