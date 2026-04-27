$1000 Minute: Monday, April 27th
Published April 27, 2026
By Charlie
- Who is currently leading the best of 7 series between the Barrie Colts & Brantford Bulldogs?
Brantford
- What major Ontario theme park officially opens for its 2026 season on Friday May 3rd?
Canada's Wonderland
- Netflix released a documentary about what Wrestler who's real name was Terry Bolla?
Hulk Hogan (Doc is called Hulk Hogan: Real American)
- What iconic daytime soap begins each episode with the quote, “Like sands through the hourglass…”?
Days Of our Lives
- What term is commonly used to describe elegant, high-end dishware often reserved for special occasions?China/Fine China
- According to the idiom what Colour is the Grass on the other side of the fence?
Green (Greener)
- Which beloved literary character, famously lives in the Hundred Acre Woods?
Winnie The Pooh
- Buffalo's NHL team is the Sabers, but what is a Saber?
Sword/ Curved Sword
- How many Kings are in a standard deck of cards?
4
- What does the L stand for in a BLT?
Lettuce
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