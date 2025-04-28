Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Monday, April 28th

$1,000 Minute
Published April 28, 2025
By Charlie
  1. What is the most popular fast food restaurant in the world? 
    McDonalds


  2. Who was the very first winner of the reality show Survivor 
    Richard Hatch


3)  What is the rarest blood type?
AB Negative


4) What smartphone came first Iphone or Samsung.  
Iphone. Iphone  (2007) Samsung (2009)


  1. What is the largest rodent in north America?
    Beaver


6) Spell Tsunami 
T-S-U-N-A-M-I


7) Which natural disaster is measured by the Richter scale?
Earthquake


8) True or false, is -40 degrees Celsius equivalent to -40 degrees Fahrenheit ?
True


9) What is the best selling toy of all time?
Barbie


10) What is the name of the lines that run horizontally across the map? 
Latitude  

