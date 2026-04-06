$1000 Minute! Monday, April 6th
Published April 6, 2026
By Charlie
- What is the name of NASA’s Moon mission that blasted off last week?
Artemis II (Just Artemis is accepted)
- Tonight is a rematch of the 2025 World Series as the Blue Jays host this team at Rogers Centre?
LA Dodgers
- What symbol is commonly associated with pirates and features a skull and crossbones?
Jolly Rogers
- What name is given to the Great Britain Flag?
Union Jack
- How many squares are on a tic-tac-toe board?
9
- What utensil helps you roll out dough to make it flat?
Rolling Pin
- What was the name of the Martian on the Looney Tunes?
Marvin
- What fishing technique involves slowly pulling a baited line or lure behind a moving boat?
Trolling
- Without using wild cards, what is the best hand you can have in poker?
Royal Flush
- Sports drinks like Gatorade and Powerade are formulated to replace which minerals lost through sweat during exercise?
Electrolytes
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