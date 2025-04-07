$1000 Minute: Monday, April 7th
Published April 7, 2025
By Charlie
- What movie starring Jack Black adapted from a video game opened in theaters this weekend?
A Minecraft Movie
- How many sides does a hexagon have?
Six
- What is the name of the fairy in Peter Pan?
Tinker Bell
- What does the “H” stand for in H2O?
Hydrogen
- Which country gifted the Statue of Liberty to the U.S.?
France
- Who is the villain in Disney’s The Jungle Book?
Sheer Khan (The Tiger) his name needs to be mentioned
- In golf, an "eagle" is a term used to describe scoring how many strokes under par on a hole.
2 under
- What bird is known for being a symbol of peace?
A Dove
- In the Nursery rhyme It’s Raining, It’s Pouring, why couldn’t the old man get up in the morning?
He bumped his head
- Which Ocean is located on the East coast of Canada?
Atlantic
