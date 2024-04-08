$1000 Minute: Monday, April 8th!

What is the process called when a liquid turns into a gas?

Evaporation

2. What is the result of multiplying 7 by 8?

56

3. In which sport is the World Series played?

Baseball

4. There are four instrument families in the orchestra. Name one.

( Strings, Woodwinds, Brass, and Percussion).

5. What do we call a device used to measure time?

Clock/Watch

6. What is the past tense of the verb “to eat”?

Eaten/Ate

7. What is the name of the hard covering that protects your teeth?

Enamel

8. What vehicle can travel on multiple surfaces like land, water and ice?

Hoover Craft (will also accept air-cushion vehicles or ACV)

9. What was the name of the little boy who is best friends with Winnie the Pooh?

Christopher Robin

10. What date does the Victoria Day Stat fall on this year?

May 20th