$1000 Minute: Monday, August 11th
Published August 11, 2025
By Charlie
- This highly anticipated Disney sequel starring Lindsay Lohan & Jamie Lee Curtis opened in theatres Friday?Freakier Friday (Freaky Friday 2 is not accepted)
- If a snowboarder successfully pulled off a 1080 arial trick, how many full spins did they complete in the air?
3
- What does the acronym SUV mean when referring to vehicles?
Sport Utility Vehicle
- What percussion instrument consists of a set of tuned Metal bars struck with mallets?
Xylophone
- What two popcorn flavors are combined to make the classic Chicago Mix?
Cheese and Caramel
- Stans is a documentary that explores the passionate fanbase of which rapper and the cultural impact of his music?
Eminem
- Ketchup is made from what fruit?
Tomatoes
- What defining feature is exclusive to most marsupials and sets them apart from other mammals?
They carry and nurse their young in a pouch/ Have Pouches
- What song traditionally plays when a bride walks down the aisle, ?
"Here Comes The Bride" or (officially called the “Bridal Chorus” by Wagner)
- What Music Festival just wrapped up at Burls Creek over the weekend?
Boots and Heart
