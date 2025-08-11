Heat warning in effect click here for details
$1000 Minute: Monday, August 11th

$1,000 Minute
Published August 11, 2025
By Charlie
  1. This highly anticipated Disney sequel starring Lindsay Lohan & Jamie Lee Curtis opened in theatres Friday?Freakier Friday (Freaky Friday 2 is not accepted) 


  2. If a snowboarder successfully pulled off a 1080 arial trick, how many full spins did they complete in the air?
    3


  3. What does the acronym SUV mean when referring to vehicles?
    Sport Utility Vehicle 


  4. What percussion instrument consists of a set of tuned Metal bars struck with mallets?
    Xylophone 


  5. What two popcorn flavors are combined to make the classic Chicago Mix?
    Cheese and Caramel 


  6. Stans is a documentary that explores the passionate fanbase of which rapper and the cultural impact of his music?
    Eminem 


  7. Ketchup is made from what fruit?
    Tomatoes 


  8. What defining feature is exclusive to most marsupials and sets them apart from other mammals?
    They carry and nurse their young in a pouch/ Have Pouches 


  9. What song traditionally plays when a bride walks down the aisle, ?
    "Here Comes The Bride" or (officially called the “Bridal Chorus” by Wagner)


     
  10. What Music Festival just wrapped up at Burls Creek over the weekend?
    Boots and Heart 
