$1000 Minute Monday, August 12th

1) In Ontario, at what age can you legally purchase lottery tickets?”

(18)

2) Which animal’s tail is so strong it can stand on it and lift its hind legs off the ground?

(Kangaroo)

3) Who is the author of the Harry Potter books?

(J.K Rowling)

4) If you are attending Carrot Fest this weekend, what town will you be in?

(Bradford)

5) Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, and Pugsley are all members of what family?

(Addams Family)

6) TRUE OR FALSE: The human body is 75% water?

(True)

7) What do you call a person who studies rocks?

(Geologist)

8) Chloe sold Lemonade at her family’s garage sale for 25 cents a cup. If Chloe sold 20 cups, how much money did she make?

($5.00)

9) SPELL: Lemonade.

(L E M O N A D E)

10) What’s the name of the host who does the drive at 5 for Kool FM?

(Darryl)