$1000 Minute: Monday, August 17th
Published August 17, 2026
By Charlie
- Timothy Q. Mouse is a character from which Disney Movie?
Dumbo
- In Bowling if you bowled a perfect game, how many Strikes did you get?
12 (9 strikes in the first 9 frames, then 3 more in the 10th frame)
- Which fruit is dried to make a raisin?
Grape
- What type of connector is commonly found on newer iPhones?
USB-C
- Which Canadian province is home to Banff National Park?
Alberta
- How many chambers does the human heart have?
4
- What does ABS stand for in a car's braking system?
Anti-Lock Breaking System
- What fruit is traditionally the main ingredient in a piña colada along with coconut?
Pineapple
- Which fashion brand uses a crocodile as its famous logo?
Lacoste
- You buy 3 coffees for $4 each, and pay with a Twenty dollar bill, how much change will you get back?
8
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