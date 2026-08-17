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$1000 Minute: Monday, August 17th

$1,000 Minute
Published August 17, 2026
By Charlie
  1. Timothy Q. Mouse is a character from which Disney Movie?
    Dumbo 


  2. In Bowling if you bowled a perfect game, how many Strikes did you get?
    12 (9 strikes in the first 9 frames, then 3 more in the 10th frame)


  3. Which fruit is dried to make a raisin?
    Grape


  4. What type of connector is commonly found on newer iPhones?
    USB-C


  5. Which Canadian province is home to Banff National Park?
    Alberta 


  6. How many chambers does the human heart have?
    4


  7. What does ABS stand for in a car's braking system?
    Anti-Lock Breaking  System


  8.  What fruit is traditionally the main ingredient in a piña colada along with coconut?
    Pineapple 


  9. Which fashion brand uses a crocodile as its famous logo?
    Lacoste 


  10. You buy 3 coffees for $4 each, and pay with a Twenty dollar bill, how much change will you get back? 
    8
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