$1000 Minute: Monday, August 18th
Published August 18, 2025
By Charlie
- Where do the Toronto Argonauts play their home games?
BMO Field
- Tomorrow, this Greedy singer brings her “Miss Possessive" Tour to Scotiabank arena.
Tate Mcrae
- A porcupine usually has around 30,000 of these to help protect against predators?
Quills
- Hemophobia is the fear of what?
Blood
- What does CNE stand for?
Canadian National Exhibition (will not accept just exhibit)
- What is the name of the PWHL team in Toronto?
Toronto Sceptors
- How many times is the world ‘Twinkle’ said in one chorus of Twinkle Twinkle Little Star?
Four
- Orion, Scorpius, and Ursa Major are all examples of what?
Constellations
- What do you use to play the violin?
A Bow
- What is the name for the rubber portion of your windshield wipes?
Blades
