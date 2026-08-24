$1000 Minute: Monday, August 24th

What is the name of Toronto's new WNBA team?

Toronto Tempo







What is the name of the art gallery located in downtown Barrie?

MacLaren Art Centre







3. In the Marvel universe, which fictional African country is Black Panther from?

Wakanda







4. What is Canada's official summer sport?

Lacrosse







5. Which Simcoe County town is nicknamed "The Sunshine City"?

Orillia







6. What is Kramer's first name on Seinfeld?

Cosmo







7. Which French sauce is made primarily from egg yolks and clarified butter?

Hollandaise







8. What is the only continent located in all four hemispheres?

Africa







9. Which artist released the albums 19, 21, 25 and 30?

Adele







10. What is the largest species of penguin?

Emperor Penguin