Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Monday, August 25th

$1,000 Minute
Published August 25, 2025
By Charlie

  1. What is the name of Amazon's Streaming Service?
    Prime Video


  2. What is the only Canadian Coin that doesn't have an animal on it?
    Dime


  3. How many time zones are there in Atlantic Canada?
    2, Atlantic and Newfoundland Time


  4. What country is both an island and a continent
    Australia


  5. What’s the name of the fictional paper company featured in the TV show The Office?
    Dunder Mifflin


  6. In Harry Potter, what house does the Sorting Hat place Harry in?
    Gryffindor


  7. How many letters are in a Canadian Postal Code?
    3


  8. What Kind of fish is Lox made from?
    Salmon


  9. What does PSL stand for at Starbucks
    Pumpkin Spice Latte


  10. How many years are in a millennium
    1000

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beat FOMO by being in the know!

Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close