$1000 Minute: Monday, August 25th
Published August 25, 2025
By Charlie
- What is the name of Amazon's Streaming Service?
Prime Video
- What is the only Canadian Coin that doesn't have an animal on it?
Dime
- How many time zones are there in Atlantic Canada?
2, Atlantic and Newfoundland Time
- What country is both an island and a continent
Australia
- What’s the name of the fictional paper company featured in the TV show The Office?
Dunder Mifflin
- In Harry Potter, what house does the Sorting Hat place Harry in?
Gryffindor
- How many letters are in a Canadian Postal Code?
3
- What Kind of fish is Lox made from?
Salmon
- What does PSL stand for at Starbucks
Pumpkin Spice Latte
- How many years are in a millennium
1000
