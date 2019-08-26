$1000 Minute Monday, August 26th

1) A Labradoodle is a mix between a Labrador and what other dog breed?

(Poodle)

2) SPELL: Labrador.

(L A B R A D O R)

3) Referring to styles of beer, what does the P stand for in IPA?

(Pale)

4) Macaulay Culkin celebrates a birthday today. As his famous child star role Kevin in the movie Home Alone, what is his family’s last name?

(McCallister)

5) If you receive a 25% discount off of your purchase of $200, how much do you have to pay?

($150)

6) TRUE OR FALSE: The movie playing at Lawnchair Luminata this Wednesday is Bumblebee.

(FALSE – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)

7) What is the finger beside your thumb called?

(Index/Pointer/Fore Finger)

8) In which direction does the sun set in?

(West)

9) The CNE is underway. What does CNE stand for?

(Canadian National Exhibition)

10) Who went up the hill with Jill to fetch a pail of water?

(Jack)