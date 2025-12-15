$1000 Minute: Monday, December 15th
Published December 15, 2025
By Charlie
- In the Night Before Christmas Story, what were the children dreaming about all snug in their beds?
Sugar Plums Dancing
- In Tennis, the score of Zero is called what?
Love
- True or False: Santa Claus has his own Postal Code?
True (H0H-0H0)
- What type of coffee brewing device uses a plunger to separate the grounds from the liquid?
French Press
- This actress turned daytime talk show host, got her start in the Movie E.T.?
Drew Barrymore
- What name is given to a cow's feet?
Hooves.
- What ancient Roman amphitheatre was famous for gladiator battles?
Coliseum
- What do you call the things you hang on a Christmas tree?
Ornaments
- What 3-letter code is synonymise with seeking help?
SOS
- What chocolate bar is known for having bubbles in it?
Aero
