$1000 Minute Monday, December 16th

1) The postal abbreviation “NS” is used for which Canadian province?

(Nova Scotia)

2) From Disney’s Peter Pan movie, what did the crocodile swallow?

(A Clock)

3) The new Star Wars movie comes to theatres this week. FILL IN THE BLANK for the movie title… “Star Wars: The Rise of (blank) .”

(Skywalker)

4) From the Jack and Jill nursery rhyme, who fell down first, Jack or Jill?

(Jack… and Jill came tumbling after)

5) SPELL: Reindeer.

(R E I N D E E R)

6) What is the name of the digestive condition that causes individuals to not be able to eat dairy products?

(Lactose Intolerant)

7) Red, and what other primary colour make Orange?

(Yellow)

8) In the NHL there are 7 teams in Canada, and 24 teams in the United States. How many teams are in the league in total?

(31)

9) Where is your “funny bone” located?

(Elbow/Arm)

10) Name the movie where a young boy boards a train on Christmas Eve and journeys to the North Pole to meet Santa Claus.

(The Polar Express)