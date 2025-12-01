$1000 Minute: Monday, December 1st
Published December 1, 2025
By Charlie
- Over the past few years, today has also become known as this?
Cyber Monday
- Today is December 1st. What astrological sign is it?
Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21).
- In the skiing and snowboarding world, what nickname is commonly used for beginner hills?
Bunny Hills
- What Annual Hockey Tournament is scheduled to begin on December 26th in Minneapolis, Minnesota?
IIHF World Junior Championship (World Juniors)
- True or False: Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) introduced colored coded tire weather alerts? True
- What official holiday did our neighbours down south celebrate last week?
Thanksgiving
- Which famous composer wrote the symphony known as Symphony No. 5 in C Minor?
Ludwig Beethoven (Beethoven)
- What is the name of the Human boy who is Winnie the Pooh’s best friend?
Christoper Robin
- What does the acronym ETA mean?
Estimated Time of Arrival
- Who was the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean?
Amelia Earhart
