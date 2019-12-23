$1000 Minute Monday, December 23rd

1) How many of Santa’s reindeer have a name that starts with the letter C?

(2 – Comet & Cupid)

2) Zeus, Hades, and Pegasus are all characters found in what 1997 Disney movie?

(Hercules)

3) There are 9 bowls of tomato soup and 8 bowls of vegetable soup. How many bowls of soup are there all together?

(17)

4) The Grammys, Oscars, and Golden Globe award shows are all coming up; Two in January and one in February. Which Ceremony show is happening in February?

(Oscars)

5) How do you say “Merry Christmas” in Spanish?

(Feliz Navidad)

6) TRUE OR FALSE: The first day of winter was this past weekend on Saturday December 21st.

(TRUE)

7) SPELL: Surrounding.

(S U R R O U N D I N G)

8) Which major league always has games scheduled on Christmas Day?

(NBA/National Basketball association)

9) A Killer Whale is also known as a what?

(Orca)

10) Our current Prime Minister of Canada celebrates a birthday on Christmas Day. What is his name?

(Justin Trudeau)