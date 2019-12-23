Listen Live

$1000 Minute Monday, December 23rd

how did you do this morning?

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

1)    How many of Santa’s reindeer have a name that starts with the letter C?
(2 – Comet & Cupid)

 

 

 

 

 

2)    Zeus, Hades, and Pegasus are all characters found in what 1997 Disney movie?
(Hercules)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3)  There are 9 bowls of tomato soup and 8 bowls of vegetable soup. How many bowls of soup are there all together?
(17)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4)   The Grammys, Oscars, and Golden Globe award shows are all coming up; Two in January and one in February. Which Ceremony show is happening in February?
(Oscars)

 

 

 

 

 

 

5)  How do you say “Merry Christmas” in Spanish?
(Feliz Navidad)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6)  TRUE OR FALSE:  The first day of winter was this past weekend on Saturday December 21st.
(TRUE)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7)  SPELL: Surrounding.
(S U R R O U N D I N G)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8)  Which major league always has games scheduled on Christmas Day?
(NBA/National Basketball association)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

9) A Killer Whale is also known as a what?
(Orca)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10)  Our current Prime Minister of Canada celebrates a birthday on Christmas Day. What is his name?
(Justin Trudeau)

