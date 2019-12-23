$1000 Minute Monday, December 23rd
how did you do this morning?
1) How many of Santa’s reindeer have a name that starts with the letter C?
(2 – Comet & Cupid)
2) Zeus, Hades, and Pegasus are all characters found in what 1997 Disney movie?
(Hercules)
3) There are 9 bowls of tomato soup and 8 bowls of vegetable soup. How many bowls of soup are there all together?
(17)
4) The Grammys, Oscars, and Golden Globe award shows are all coming up; Two in January and one in February. Which Ceremony show is happening in February?
(Oscars)
5) How do you say “Merry Christmas” in Spanish?
(Feliz Navidad)
6) TRUE OR FALSE: The first day of winter was this past weekend on Saturday December 21st.
(TRUE)
7) SPELL: Surrounding.
(S U R R O U N D I N G)
8) Which major league always has games scheduled on Christmas Day?
(NBA/National Basketball association)
9) A Killer Whale is also known as a what?
(Orca)
10) Our current Prime Minister of Canada celebrates a birthday on Christmas Day. What is his name?
(Justin Trudeau)