$1000 Minute: Monday, December 29th
Published December 29, 2025
By Charlie
- This planet shares its name with a chemical element
Mercury
- What is the profession of Nintendo’s Mario and Luigi?
Plumbers
- Who is the author of ‘The Great Gatsby’?|
F. Scott Fitzgerald
- How many colours are in a rainbow?
Four
- In Monopoly, what colour are Kentucky Avenue, Indiana Avenue and Illinois Avenue?
Red
- What do you call animals that can live on land and in water?
Amphibians
- Alison Hanigan plays Lily, Marshall's wife and Ted’s best friend, in this sitcom.
How I Met Your Mother
- What animal begins each MGM movie?
A Lion
- What part of the plant conducts photosynthesis?
The Leaf
- Which ocean is the largest?
Pacific Ocean
