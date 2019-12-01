$1000 Minute Monday, December 2nd

1) Made with whipped egg whites and egg yolk, name the popular dairy-based beverage people consume during the holiday season.(Eggnog)

2) The Wright Brothers are known to have invented and built the world’s first successful WHAT?

(Airplane)

3) What City is the famous Rockefeller tree located in?

(New York)

4) Name the American “Baby One More Time” singer who is celebrating a birthday today.

(Britney Spears)

5) Karen invited 9 people to her Christmas party this weekend. If each person brings a date, how many guests total should Karen expect?

(18)

6) What event happening at Moxies tomorrow night will you find Charlie at?

(Ladies Night)

7) Which Disney princess has a raccoon as a sidekick?

(Pocahontas)

8) According to the song, what did my true love give to me on the second day of Christmas?

(Two Turtle Doves)

9) The Maple Leafs face the Flyers tomorrow night. Are they playing in Toronto or Philadelphia?

(Philadelphia)

10) SPELL: Philadelphia.

(P H I L A D E L P H I A)