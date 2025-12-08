$1000 Minute: Monday, December 8th
Published December 8, 2025
By Charlie
- What is Frosty’s nose made of?
A button
- Which animated Christmas movie featured a train to the North Pole?
The Polar Express
- What’s the name of the fictional town in which the Grinch steals Christmas from?
Whoville
- What do children leave out for Santa?
Cookies and milk
- What snack was traditionally strung as garland as a Christmas decoration?
Popcorn
- How many types of birds are mentioned in the 12 Days of Christmas?
6 (Partridge, Turtle Dove, French Hens, Calling Birds, Geese, Swans)
- What’s the main ingredient in gingerbread cookies?
Ginger
- Who wrote the novel ‘A Christmas Carol’?
Charles Dickens
- What figure is known as “Père Noël” in France?
Father Christmas
- What holiday involves spinning a dreidel?
Hanukkah
