$1000 Minute Monday, December 9th

1) Name the Canadian “My Heart Will Go On” singer that is performing at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto tonight.

(Celine Dion)

2) Three of Santa’s reindeer’s names start with the letter “D”. Donner, Dasher and WHO ELSE?

(Dancer)

3) SPELL: Mistletoe.

(M I S T L E T O E)

4) What movie is coming to theatres this weekend with staring actors the Rock, Jack Black and Kevin Hart?

(Jumanji/Jumanji: The Next Level)

5) In a haiku, there are 5 syllables in the first line, 7 in the second line and 5 again in the last line. How many syllables total are there in a haiku?

(17)

6) Name one of the two hosts for Rogers Hometown Hockey.

(Ron MacLean/Tara Slone)

7) TRUE OR FALSE: The first day of winter is this coming Saturday.

(FALSE – Next Saturday the 21st )

8) The quote “You’ll shoot your eye out, kid” Is from what classic family Christmas movie?

(A Christmas Story)

9) What kind of alcohol is used to make a Moscow Mule cocktail?

(Vodka)

10) The tagline “It’s in you to give” refers to giving what?

(Blood)