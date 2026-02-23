$1000 Minute: Monday, February 23rd

1) Which Country won the Olympic gold medal in Men’s Hockey?

USA





2) What is Canada’s most eastern province?

Newfoundland and Labrador







3) In Disney’s Cinderella, what was the name of the cat?

Lucifer





4) What arcade game lets players control an amphibian trying to cross a busy road and river?

Frogger





5) Which former Blue Jays star won’t be back after signing as a free agent with the New York Mets?

Bo Bichette





6) By size, what planet is the largest in our solar system?

Jupiter





7) What is another name for Non-Fat Milk?

Skim Milk





8) What fish is known for swimming upstream to spawn?

Salmon





9) Which car brand uses a three-pointed star as its logo?

Mercedes-Benz





10) Which backyard game uses a mallet to hit balls through hoops on the ground?

Croquet



