$1000 Minute: Monday, February 26th
How did you do this morning?
- The Rembrandts had a one hit wonder called “I’ll be There for You” and it was used as the theme song for this 90s TV Show?
Friends
- Your team scored a total of 123 points. 67 points were scored in the first half. How many were scored in the second half?
56
- In the 80’s this actor portrayed iconic roles like Batman and Beetle Juice?
Michael Keaton
- What does the acronym VHS stand for?
Video Home System
- Vodka and what make a Screwdriver?
Orange Juice
- A Persian, Burmese and Sphynx are all types of what?
Cats
- Kempenfelt Bay is the body of water in Downtown Barrie and is connected to this larger body of water?
Lake Simcoe
- What date is St Patrick’s Day?
March 17th
- What school did Harry Potter attend?
Hogwarts
- What is Einstein’s formula for his Theory of Relativity?
E=MC2