$1000 Minute: Monday, February 26th

How did you do this morning?

By $1,000 Minute

  1. The Rembrandts had a one hit wonder called “I’ll be There for You” and it was used as the theme song for this 90s TV Show?

Friends 

  1. Your team scored a total of 123 points. 67 points were scored in the first half. How many were scored in the second half?

56

  1. In the 80’s this actor portrayed iconic roles like Batman and Beetle Juice?

Michael Keaton

  1. What does the acronym VHS stand for?

Video Home System

  1. Vodka and what make a Screwdriver?

Orange Juice

  1. A Persian, Burmese and Sphynx are all types of what?

Cats

  1. Kempenfelt Bay is the body of water in Downtown Barrie and is connected to this larger body of water?

Lake Simcoe

  1. What date is St Patrick’s Day?

March 17th

  1. What school did Harry Potter attend?

Hogwarts

  1. What is Einstein’s formula for his Theory of Relativity?

E=MC2

