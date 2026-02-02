$1000 Minute: Monday, February 2nd
Published February 2, 2026
By Charlie
- True or false, with the Leafs' Win on Saturday Night, they're finally sitting in a playoff spot?
False
- Mike Wallace, Lesley Stahl, and Steve Kroft are some of the correspondents who worked on this weekly TV News Program.
60 Minutes
- Ziti, Fusilli, and farfalle are all types of what?
Pasta Noodle (Types of pasta)
- If Leanne finishes a new book every 4 days, how many books will she read in 4 weeks?
7
- What was the name of the main family in the TV Sitcom Schitt's Creek?
The Roses
- On what continent would you find the Amazon?
South America
- This California Rock band will be performing at the Super Bowl on Sunday.
Green Day
- Which American university is credited with the creation of Gatorade?
The University of Florida
(Gatorade was created in 1965 by a team of researchers at the University of Florida led by Dr. Robert Cade. It was developed to help the school's football team, the Gators, combat dehydration and fatigue. )
- What does the acronym EV stand for?
Electrical Vehicle
- Today is February 2nd. What is the Birthstone for February?
Amethyst
