$1000 Minute: Monday, February 9th

$1,000 Minute
Published February 9, 2026
By Charlie
  1. Who are the Super Bowl Champions?
    Seahawks



  2. Who is the Captain of Canada's Olympic Men's Hockey Team?
    Sidney Crosby 


  3. Who is the Pillsbury Mascot known for having a ticklish tummy?
    The Pilsbury Doughboy


  4. What name is given to smaller pieces of wood, used to get fires started?
    Kindling


  5.  Who is Luke Skywalker's Father?
    Darth Vader/Anakin Skywalker 


  6. If we were to add all the days in June, July and August, how many days are there in total?
    92 (June 30, July 31 and August 31) 


  7. What drink is made by steeping leaves in hot water?
    Tea


  8. What spice is commonly sprinkled on top of a Cappuccino?
    Cinnamon 


  9. Niagara Falls is located on the border of Canada and which U.S. state?
    New York State 


  10. If you had one of every Canadian Bank note in circulation, how much would you have?
    $185 (1x $5, 1x $10, 1x$20, 1x$50 and 1x$100) 

