$1000 Minute: Monday, February 9th
Published February 9, 2026
By Charlie
- Who are the Super Bowl Champions?
Seahawks
- Who is the Captain of Canada's Olympic Men's Hockey Team?
Sidney Crosby
- Who is the Pillsbury Mascot known for having a ticklish tummy?
The Pilsbury Doughboy
- What name is given to smaller pieces of wood, used to get fires started?
Kindling
- Who is Luke Skywalker's Father?
Darth Vader/Anakin Skywalker
- If we were to add all the days in June, July and August, how many days are there in total?
92 (June 30, July 31 and August 31)
- What drink is made by steeping leaves in hot water?
Tea
- What spice is commonly sprinkled on top of a Cappuccino?
Cinnamon
- Niagara Falls is located on the border of Canada and which U.S. state?
New York State
- If you had one of every Canadian Bank note in circulation, how much would you have?
$185 (1x $5, 1x $10, 1x$20, 1x$50 and 1x$100)
