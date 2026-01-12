Kool FM Full Colour Logo with Outline
$1000 Minute: Monday, January 12

$1,000 Minute
Published January 12, 2026
By Charlie
  1. This award show aired last night on CBS.
    The Golden Globes 


  1. This Kool FM artist just announced he’s bringing ‘The Romantic Tour’ to Rogers Stadium this May.
    Bruno Mars


  1. The Toronto Maple Leafs play against the Avalanche tonight, but where is the Avalanche from?
    Colorado 


  1. What’s the main ingredient in guacamole? 
    Avocado


  1. Who was the author of “The Handmaid's Tale”?
    Margaret Atwood


  1. Cape Breton Island is located in which province?
    Nova Scotia


  1. What is the name of the crab in The Little Mermaid?
    Sebastian


  1. This animal is the only marsupial you can find in Ontario.
    Opossum (not possum)


  1. Who had a farm with a dog named BINGO?
    Old MacDonald


  1. What mineral, often found in milk, is said to keep bones strong?
    Calcium
