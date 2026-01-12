$1000 Minute: Monday, January 12
Published January 12, 2026
By Charlie
- This award show aired last night on CBS.
The Golden Globes
- This Kool FM artist just announced he’s bringing ‘The Romantic Tour’ to Rogers Stadium this May.
Bruno Mars
- The Toronto Maple Leafs play against the Avalanche tonight, but where is the Avalanche from?
Colorado
- What’s the main ingredient in guacamole?
Avocado
- Who was the author of “The Handmaid's Tale”?
Margaret Atwood
- Cape Breton Island is located in which province?
Nova Scotia
- What is the name of the crab in The Little Mermaid?
Sebastian
- This animal is the only marsupial you can find in Ontario.
Opossum (not possum)
- Who had a farm with a dog named BINGO?
Old MacDonald
- What mineral, often found in milk, is said to keep bones strong?
Calcium
