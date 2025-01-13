$1000 Minute: Monday, January 13th
Published January 13, 2025
By Charlie
- What name is given to the personal goals people set for themselves at the start of a new year?
Resolutions
- According to The Lion King, what does Hakuna Mataka Mean?
No Worries /No troubles
- Throughout the Stark Trek universe there have been many captains of the USS Enterprise starship, name one?
James T. Kirk (Captain Kirk), Christopher Pike (Captain Pike), Jean-Luc Picard (Captain Picard), and John Harriman (Captain Harriman)
- What school subject involves learning about maps, countries, and continents?
Geography
- These trophies will be handed out on February 2nd celebrating excellence in the music industry.
A Grammy
- Which U.S. President is featured on the $1 bill?
George Washington
- Who wrote Romeo and Juliet?
William Shakespeare
- Who was the first woman to win a Nobel Prize?
Marie Curie
- Which Actress portrayed Rose in The Titanic
Kate Winslet
- Lady Gaga and this Male singer Collaborated on the song Die with a Smile?
Bruno Mars
