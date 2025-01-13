SNOW SQUALL WARNINGS/WATCHES in effect for much of our region click here for details
$1000 Minute: Monday, January 13th

$1,000 Minute
Published January 13, 2025
By Charlie
  1. What name is given to the personal goals people set for themselves at the start of a new year?
    Resolutions


  1. According to The Lion King, what does Hakuna Mataka Mean?
    No Worries /No troubles 


  1. Throughout the Stark Trek universe there have been many captains of the USS Enterprise starship, name one?
    James T. Kirk (Captain Kirk), Christopher Pike (Captain Pike), Jean-Luc Picard (Captain Picard), and John Harriman (Captain Harriman)


  1. What school subject involves learning about maps, countries, and continents?
    Geography


  1. These trophies will be handed out on February 2nd celebrating excellence in the music industry.
    A Grammy 


  1. Which U.S. President is featured on the $1 bill?
    George Washington 


  1. Who wrote Romeo and Juliet?
    William Shakespeare


  1. Who was the first woman to win a Nobel Prize?
    Marie Curie


  1. Which Actress portrayed Rose in The Titanic
    Kate Winslet 


  1. Lady Gaga and this Male singer Collaborated on the song Die with a Smile?
    Bruno Mars 
