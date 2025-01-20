$1000 Minute: Monday, January 20th
Published January 20, 2025
By Charlie
- Hershey Canada announced that this debatably iconic treat is being discontinued.
The Cherry Blossom
- What do you call a boat that pulls or pushes other boats in a harbour?
Tugboat
- What Soap Opera, is this line the opening from… “Like Sands Through the Hourglass…”
Days of Our Lives
- What alcohol is used when making a Jack and Coke?
Whiskey (Jack Daniels)
- This is PepsiCo's. Lemon-lime flavored beverage?
7-Up
- Which company makes and sells X Box Gaming consoles?
Microsoft (Microsoft Gaming)
- In this card game, the Queen of Spades is worth 13 points.
Hearts
- What car company’s logo is 4 intertwined rings.
Audi
- What shoe company makes and sells Jordans sneakers?
Nike
- What shape is a Yield traffic sign in Canada?
Triangle
