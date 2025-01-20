SQUALL WARNINGS, WATCHES and an EXTREME COLD WARNING in effect for parts of our region click here for details
$1000 Minute: Monday, January 20th

$1,000 Minute
Published January 20, 2025
By Charlie
  1. Hershey Canada announced that this debatably iconic treat is being discontinued.
    The Cherry Blossom 


  1. What do you call a boat that pulls or pushes other boats in a harbour?
    Tugboat


  1. What Soap Opera, is this line the opening from… “Like Sands Through the Hourglass…”
    Days of Our Lives


  1. What alcohol is used when making a Jack and Coke?
    Whiskey (Jack Daniels)


  1. This is PepsiCo's. Lemon-lime flavored beverage?
    7-Up


  1. Which company makes and sells X Box Gaming consoles?
    Microsoft (Microsoft Gaming)


  1. In this card game, the Queen of Spades is worth 13 points.
    Hearts 


  1. What car company’s logo is 4 intertwined rings.
    Audi

  1. What shoe company makes and sells Jordans sneakers?
    Nike


  1. What shape is a Yield traffic sign in Canada?
    Triangle 
