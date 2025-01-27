$1000 Minute, Monday, January 27th
Published January 27, 2025
By Charlie
- Name one of the two teams competing in this year’s Superbowl?
CK
- What energy drink is said to give you wings?
Red Bull
- This queen of Pop portrayed “All the Way May” in the 1992 film a League of Their Own?Madonna
- Canadian Crooner Michael Buble is a spokesperson for what product?
Buble
- A kid’s meal at McDonald’s is known by what name?
Happy Meal
- Breaking this is said to bring you 7 years bad luck?
Mirror
- Name one of the original mascots of Kellogg’s Rice Krispies.
Snap, Crackle, or Pop
- If Charlie ordered 3 dozen donuts, ate two and drop 7, how many donuts did she bring to the station?
27
- Which farm animal can be referred to as "the farmer’s alarm clock"?
Rooster
- What do bees collect from flowers to make honey?
Pollen
