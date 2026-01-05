$1000 Minute: Monday, January 5th
Published January 5, 2026
By Charlie
- Blundstone, known for its iconic boots, originates from which country?
Australia
- What holiday beverage is known as "Lait de Poule" in French?
Egg Nog
- This Kool FM artist sings "Any Man of Mine, "Up," and "You're Still the One."?
Shania Twain
- Of the 5 senses, how many begin with the letter "T"?
2 (Touch and Taste)
- Where specifically does the Ball drop on New Year's Eve in New York City?
Time Square
- How many planets are in our Solar System?
8 ( Mercury, Mars, Earth, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune & Uranus)
- What cocktail is made with rum, coconut cream, and pineapple juice?
Pina Colada
- How many minutes are in a standard NBA basketball game (regulation time)?
48
- What do you call it when the letters of a word are rearranged to make a new word?
Anagram
- What fruit is traditionally used in a Black Forest cake?
Cherry
