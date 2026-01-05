Kool FM Full Colour Logo with Outline
$1000 Minute: Monday, January 5th

$1,000 Minute
Published January 5, 2026
By Charlie
  1. Blundstone, known for its iconic boots, originates from which country?
    Australia 


  2. What holiday beverage is known as "Lait de Poule" in French?
    Egg Nog


      
  3. This Kool FM artist sings "Any Man of Mine, "Up," and "You're Still the One."?
    Shania Twain 


  4. Of the 5 senses, how many begin with the letter "T"?
    2 (Touch and Taste)


  5. Where specifically does the Ball drop on New Year's Eve in New York City?
    Time Square 


  6. How many planets are in our Solar System?
    8 ( Mercury, Mars, Earth, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune & Uranus)


  7. What cocktail is made with rum, coconut cream, and pineapple juice?
    Pina Colada 


  8. How many minutes are in a standard NBA basketball game (regulation time)?
    48


  9. What do you call it when the letters of a word are rearranged to make a new word?
    Anagram


  10.  What fruit is traditionally used in a Black Forest cake?
    Cherry
