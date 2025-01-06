$1000 Minute: Monday, January 6th
Published January 6, 2025
By Charlie
- This Neil Diamond Song is a crowd favourite often played during sports games.
Sweet Caroline
- What type of Car was Herbie the Love Bug?
A Volkswagen Beetle
- The Vince Lombardi Trophy is an award presented to the team that wins this championship game.
The Superbowl (NFL Championship would also be accepted)
- What is the name of the hearty dish, traditionally made with minced meat, and vegetables, and topped with mashed potatoes?
Shepards Pie
- If 57 cm of snow fell in a full week, but only 34 cm fell during the weekdays, how much snow fell on the weekend?
23 cm
- According to the Folk Song Puff the Magic Dragon, where did he live?
By the Sea/would also accept In a land called Honah Lee
- If it’s 940am what number is the big hand on, on an analog clock?
8
- In Disney’s Pinocchio, what made his nose grow?
Telling a Lie/ Lying
- Which Canadian province is the only one that is officially bilingual?
New Brunswick
- What does a tadpole eventually become?
A Frog/Toad
