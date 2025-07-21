$1000 Minute: Monday, July 21st
Published July 21, 2025
By Charlie
- When singing Happy Birthday, how many times do you say "You"?
3
- Which superhero is said to be more powerful than a locomotive?
Superman
- What geometric shape is the Home Plate on a Baseball field?
Pentagon
- According to the "Old Wives' Tale," eating carrots was believed to improve what?
Eye Sight
- Finish this Proverb 'The Early Bird ...
Catches/Gets the Worm
- This 90's Teen Slasher film starring Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prince Jr got a reboot in theatres over the weekend.
I Know What You Did Last Summer
- What continent has the most countries?
Africa
- What does UV stand for when referring to the sun?
Ultraviolet
- In which ocean is the Bermuda Triangle located?
Atlantic
- Which Kool FM artist released the album 1989?
Taylor Swift
