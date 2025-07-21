Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Monday, July 21st

Published July 21, 2025
By Charlie
  1. When singing Happy Birthday, how many times do you say "You"?
    3


  2. Which superhero is said to be more powerful than a locomotive?
    Superman


  3. What geometric shape is the Home Plate on a Baseball field?
    Pentagon


  4. According to the "Old Wives' Tale," eating carrots was believed to improve what?
    Eye Sight


  5. Finish this Proverb 'The Early Bird ...
    Catches/Gets  the Worm 


  6. This 90's Teen Slasher film starring Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prince Jr got a reboot in theatres over the weekend. 
    I Know What You Did Last Summer 


  7. What continent has the most countries?
    Africa


  8. What does UV stand for when referring to the sun?
    Ultraviolet


  9. In which ocean is the Bermuda Triangle located?
    Atlantic 


  10. Which Kool FM artist released the album 1989?
    Taylor Swift 
