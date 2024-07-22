$1000 Minute: Monday, July 22nd
How did you do playing along this morning?
Published July 22, 2024
By Charlie
- What Racing event was held in Toronto over the Weekend?
The Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto (Would also accept Indy Toronto or Indy Streetcar Racing)
- Twisters now in theatres, is being referred to as a standalone sequel to this 1996 film starring Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton?
Twister
- Kool FM Artist Benson Boone was a contestant on what Reality TV show before he quit.
American Idol (The singer was on season 19 of the hit show in 2021.)
- In the card game Blackjack what value are you trying to get closest to without exceeding it?
21
- How many sides does a Cube have?
6
- What tool is used to determine whether a surface is perfectly horizontal or vertical?
A level
- How many teams are in the Canadian Football league?
9 (BC, Calgary, Saskatchewan, Winnipeg, Hamilton, Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal)
- Robert Pattison and Kristen Stewart portrayed Edward Cullen and Bella Awan in what movie franchise
Twilight
- What kind of food is Monterey Jack?
Cheese
- Who was named as the new host of Wheel of Fortune?
Ryan Seacrest
