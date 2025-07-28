HEAT WARNING - Innisfil to Toronto click here for details
Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Monday, July 28th

$1,000 Minute
Published July 28, 2025
By Charlie
  1. What sport is played at Wimbledon?
    Tennis


  1. This Kool FM artist sings Bungalow, Hang ups, and Kinda Complicated.
    Scott Helman


  1. What is the main ingredient for pesto?
    Basil


  1. What’s the only country that is also a continent?
    Australia


  1. What is the opposite of diurnal?
    Nocturnal


  1. Who painted ‘The Starry Night’?
    Vincent Van Gogh


  1. This bird has a small tongue and can fly backwards. 
    A hummingbird


  1. What park in Barrie is home to the Dorian Parker Centre?
    Sunnidale Park


  1. What element does “Fe” represent on the periodic table?
    Iron


  1. Charlie baked 5 cookie trays with 12 cookies per tray. She burned 6 cookies and her son ate 4. How many cookies does she have? 
    50 Cookies
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beat FOMO by being in the know!

Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close