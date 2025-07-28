$1000 Minute: Monday, July 28th
Published July 28, 2025
By Charlie
- What sport is played at Wimbledon?
Tennis
- This Kool FM artist sings Bungalow, Hang ups, and Kinda Complicated.
Scott Helman
- What is the main ingredient for pesto?
Basil
- What’s the only country that is also a continent?
Australia
- What is the opposite of diurnal?
Nocturnal
- Who painted ‘The Starry Night’?
Vincent Van Gogh
- This bird has a small tongue and can fly backwards.
A hummingbird
- What park in Barrie is home to the Dorian Parker Centre?
Sunnidale Park
- What element does “Fe” represent on the periodic table?
Iron
- Charlie baked 5 cookie trays with 12 cookies per tray. She burned 6 cookies and her son ate 4. How many cookies does she have?
50 Cookies
