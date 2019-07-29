$1000 Minute Monday, July 29th

1) In what film does Morgan Freeman play an inmate called Red?

(Shawshank Redemption)

2) In math, when following the rule of “BEDMAS” what does the B stand for?

(Brackets)

3) If you order a McFlurry, what restaurant are you at?

(McDonalds)

4) What was the Spice Girls’ debut single called?

(Wannabe)

5) SPELL: Invincible.

(I N V I N C I B L E)

6) Collingwood is held its annual festival this weekend celebrating which musical icon?

(Elvis)

7) Name the cartoon character that uses the catch phrase “what’s up doc?”

(Bugs Bunny)

8) What is the next number in this sequence: 15 / 12 / 9 ………

(6)

9) What is the name of the process used by plants to convert sunlight into food?

(Photosynthesis)

10) An animal that can live on land and in water is known as a what?

(Amphibian)