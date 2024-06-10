Listen Live

$1000 Minute: Monday, June 10th

How did you do this morning?

By $1,000 Minute
  1. Question: Who sang with Gym Class Heroes on ‘Stereo Hearts’?

Answer: Adam Levine

  1. Question: Who directed the 1994 film “Pulp Fiction”

Answer: Quentin Tarantino

  1. Question: Norma Jean Mortenson was the birth name of which movie star?

Answer: Marilyn Monroe

  1. Question: A loaf of bread has 20 slices. How many loaves would I need to make 300 slices of toast?

Answer: 15

  1. Question: What kind of hole is created when a star collapses?

Answer: Black

  1. Question: Havana is the capital city of which country?

Answer: Cuba

  1. Question: What was the name of the brothers that wrote fairy tales?

Answer: Grimm

  1. Question: In which century was the Canadian Pacific Railway completed?

Answer: 19th Century (1880s)

  1. Question: What is the name of the substance the body overproduces in an allergic reaction to pollen?

Answer: Histamine

  1. Question: The line ‘To be or not to be’ comes from which Shakespeare play?

Answer: Hamlet

