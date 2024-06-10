$1000 Minute: Monday, June 10th
How did you do this morning?
- Question: Who sang with Gym Class Heroes on ‘Stereo Hearts’?
Answer: Adam Levine
- Question: Who directed the 1994 film “Pulp Fiction”
Answer: Quentin Tarantino
- Question: Norma Jean Mortenson was the birth name of which movie star?
Answer: Marilyn Monroe
- Question: A loaf of bread has 20 slices. How many loaves would I need to make 300 slices of toast?
Answer: 15
- Question: What kind of hole is created when a star collapses?
Answer: Black
- Question: Havana is the capital city of which country?
Answer: Cuba
- Question: What was the name of the brothers that wrote fairy tales?
Answer: Grimm
- Question: In which century was the Canadian Pacific Railway completed?
Answer: 19th Century (1880s)
- Question: What is the name of the substance the body overproduces in an allergic reaction to pollen?
Answer: Histamine
- Question: The line ‘To be or not to be’ comes from which Shakespeare play?
Answer: Hamlet