$1000 Minute, Monday, June 13th @ 9 AM

- Gelato is the Italian word for what? (Ice Cream)
- What is the next number in this sequence… 17 / 21 / 25 …(29)
- Body mass index or BMI is calculated using a person’s body weight and what else? (Height)
- Name one of two NHL teams that will be facing off in the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals.(Tampa Bay Lightning/Colorado Avalanche)
- How many letters are in the word alphabet?(8)
- According to the song, where did Justin Bieber get his peaches from?(Georgia)
- What animal behaviour is characterized by being active during the night and sleeping during the day?(Nocturnal)
- What actor voiced both Darth Vader and The Lion King’s Mufasa?(James Earl Jones)
- What is traditionally the last car on a train?(The Caboose)
- Name the capital City of PEI.(Charlottetown)