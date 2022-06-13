Listen Live

$1000 Minute, Monday, June 13th @ 9 AM

How did you do this morning?

By $1,000 Minute
  1. Gelato is the Italian word for what? (Ice Cream)
  2. What is the next number in this sequence… 17 / 21 / 25 …(29)
  3. Body mass index or BMI is calculated using a person’s body weight and what else? (Height)
  4. Name one of two NHL teams that will be facing off in the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals.(Tampa Bay Lightning/Colorado Avalanche)
  5. How many letters are in the word alphabet?(8)
  6. According to the song, where did Justin Bieber get his peaches from?(Georgia)
  7. What animal behaviour is characterized by being active during the night and sleeping during the day?(Nocturnal)
  8. What actor voiced both Darth Vader and The Lion King’s Mufasa?(James Earl Jones)
  9. What is traditionally the last car on a train?(The Caboose)
  10. Name the capital City of PEI.(Charlottetown)

