$1000 Minute: Monday, June 16th
Published June 16, 2025
By Charlie
- Rob Thomas is the frontman for this band, who sings songs like "3 AM" and "Push."
Matchbox Twenty
- Today is June 16th. How many more sleeps until it's Canada Day?
15
- Canada has how many provinces?
10
- What does the 'E' in email stand for?
Electronic
- He lent his voice to Woody the Cowboy in the Toy Story universe?
Tom Hanks
- Which bird is often associated with delivering babies in folklore?
Stork
- What do you call a baby goat?
Kid
- Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger and Jared Leto have all portrayed this infamous character on film.
The Joker
- In baseball, when there is a full count, how many strikes are there?
2 (full count is 3 balls and 2 strikes)
10) What is 7 x 8?
56
