$1000 Minute: Monday, June 17th
How did you do this morning?
- Disney Pixar released this highly anticipated sequel over the weekend about the inner workings of human emotions.
Inside Out 2
- When texting, what does the acronym TTYL mean?
Talk To You Later
- When listing the months alphabetically what month comes last?
September
- Which insect can carry up to 50 times its body weight?
Ant
- What is the name of the Canadian national anthem?
“O Canada.”
- Today is June 17th, how many more sleeps until it’s Canada Day?
14
- Which Canadian city was home to the famous international comedy festival Just for Laughs?
Montreal
- How many meters are in a kilometre?
1,000 meters.
- A garden is in the shape of a square with a side length of 8 meters. What is the perimeter of the garden?
The perimeter of the garden is 32 meters (4 * 8 meters =32)
- What was the name of Dorothy’s Dog in The Wizard of Oz?
Toto.