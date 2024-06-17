$1000 Minute: Monday, June 17th

Disney Pixar released this highly anticipated sequel over the weekend about the inner workings of human emotions.

Inside Out 2

When texting, what does the acronym TTYL mean?

Talk To You Later

When listing the months alphabetically what month comes last?

September

Which insect can carry up to 50 times its body weight?

Ant

What is the name of the Canadian national anthem?

“O Canada.”

Today is June 17th, how many more sleeps until it’s Canada Day?

14

Which Canadian city was home to the famous international comedy festival Just for Laughs?

Montreal

How many meters are in a kilometre?

1,000 meters.

A garden is in the shape of a square with a side length of 8 meters. What is the perimeter of the garden?

The perimeter of the garden is 32 meters (4 * 8 meters =32)

What was the name of Dorothy’s Dog in The Wizard of Oz?

Toto.