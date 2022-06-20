$1000 Minute Monday, June 20th @ 9 AM
How did you do this morning?
Friday, June 17th – 9AM
- What is the main vitamin found in oranges? (Vitamin C)
- The first day of Summer is June 21st. What day of the week does June 21st fall on this year? (Tuesday)
- A Triathlon is an endurance multisport race consisting of what three components? (Running, Swimming, and Cycling)
- SPELL: Triathlon (T R I A T H L O N)
- What invention came from its inventor examining burrs sticking to clothing? (Velcro)
- What game has players place tiles on a board to form words? (Scrabble/Upwords)
- What do we have on our tongues that allow us to taste the differences in different foods? (Taste Buds)
- 36 inches equals how many feet? (3)
- What is the name of the hard white material from the tusks of an elephant? (Ivory)
- Mikey, Brand, Chunk and Mouth are a group of misfit kids who find an old treasure map in what movie? (The Goonies)