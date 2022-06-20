Listen Live

$1000 Minute Monday, June 20th @ 9 AM

How did you do this morning?

By $1,000 Minute

Friday, June 17th – 9AM

  1. What is the main vitamin found in oranges? (Vitamin C)
  1. The first day of Summer is June 21st. What day of the week does June 21st fall on this year? (Tuesday)
  1. A Triathlon is an endurance multisport race consisting of what three components? (Running, Swimming, and Cycling)
  1. SPELL: Triathlon (T R I A T H L O N)
  1. What invention came from its inventor examining burrs sticking to clothing? (Velcro)
  1. What game has players place tiles on a board to form words? (Scrabble/Upwords)
  1. What do we have on our tongues that allow us to taste the differences in different foods? (Taste Buds)
  1. 36 inches equals how many feet? (3)
  1. What is the name of the hard white material from the tusks of an elephant? (Ivory)
  1. Mikey, Brand, Chunk and Mouth are a group of misfit kids who find an old treasure map in what movie? (The Goonies)

