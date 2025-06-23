$1000 Minute: Monday, June 23rd
Published June 23, 2025
By Charlie
- What Canadian singer released the hit album Jagged Little Pill in 1995?
Alanis Morissette
- What popular smartphone brand uses the iOS operating system?
Apple (iPhone)
- What film series features an archaeologist played by Harrison Ford?
Indiana Jones
- What book series features Katniss Everdeen as the main character?
The Hunger Games
- What large bay borders the north of Ontario?
Hudson Bay
- What kind of female headwear is known for its wide brim and is popular at horse races?
Fascinator
- What fruit is dried to make a prune?
Plum
- What is the name of the layer of Earth that we live on?
Crust
- How many colours are in a traditional rainbow?
Seven
- What is a group of lions called?
A pride
